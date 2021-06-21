‘There is no excuse for it’: Republic residents speak out after two businesses vandalized

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Two Republic, Missouri businesses off of Route 60 and West Elm Street are recent victims of vandalism.

Vibes Barber Lounge has been hit twice in recent months. Once on May 3, when someone had busted their door out. And again on June 14, when a window was shot.

Three doors down in the same plaza, All American Homes was a target.

According to a Facebook post from All American Homes owner, multiple glass panels were broken and other damage was done, costing them thousands of dollars.

“I was hoping this wouldn’t happen, but we were another victim of the ‘ball-bearing club,’ just as so many other local businesses have been as well,” said Owner Macy Mitchell on Facebook.

The owner of All American Homes said this is not a good reflection of the Republic community.

“As a long-time resident and business owner here, for any onlookers and new residents reading this, this is not a true reflection of our community when these types of things happen. We have each other’s back. Big time unity. We take care of our neighbors,” said Mitchell on Facebook.

As of right now, according to the owner’s post on Facebook, they are still trying to find who has vandalized both shops.

One Republic resident told us this is unacceptable, but he isn’t surprised this is happening.

“Things are really crazy right now, and when and if they catch the people they need to make them fully responsible. pay the consequences for what they have done, there is no excuse for it. There is just none,” said Jim Davis, Republic resident.

“The businesses in Springfield get hit a lot but out here not as much but then again I am not surprised,” said Davis.

We will continue to update this story once we have more details.

