Transgender weightlifter Hubbard selected for Tokyo Olympics

FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo, New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard lifts in the snatch of...
FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo, New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard lifts in the snatch of the women's +90kg weightlifting final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia. Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics.Hubbard is among five athletes confirmed on New Zealand's weightlifting team for the Tokyo Games.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein,File)
By Associated Press and Steve McMorran
Updated: 1 hour ago
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics.

Hubbard is among five athletes confirmed on New Zealand’s weightlifting team for the Tokyo Games.

She will also be the oldest weightlifter at the Games and will be ranked fourth in the women’s heavyweight division.

Hubbard won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships and gold in the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

She competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but sustained a serious injury that set back her career.

Hubbard transitioned eight years ago at the age of 35.

She has since met all of the requirements of the International Olympic Committee’s regulations for trans athletes and fair competition.

