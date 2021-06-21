Advertisement

Viral TikTok challenge raises money for server, LGBTQ kids

By Alice Keefe
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH, Maine (WMTW) - Gifting money to strangers isn’t something new for Meredith Steele. This Christmas, she and her TikTok followers raised money and surprised people up and down the coastline.

“I’ve always done them really randomly and gone to like complete strangers and given them money,” Steele said.

A week and a half ago she started a new challenge.

“So, I’ve worked in restaurants for the last 15 years. And my best friend just shared with me today that a coworker of hers who is openly gay was twice today tipped zero dollars and his zero dollar tip was accompanied by a church pamphlet,” Steele explained in the social media video.

So, she challenged her followers again – to raise money for the server.

“You have exceeded my expectations by thousands. Like thousands of dollars more than I ever thought humanly possible could be contributed by strangers on the internet.

“In less than 24 hours I raised so much more money than I ever could have humanly imagined,” Steele said on TikTok.

The waiter asked Steele to not disclose how much money was raised, but she did say the amount was “life-changing.”

“When I gave the server his gift I said to him I’d really like to use a portion of this to donate to Equality Maine and they have a camp for teens and the server was like this is awesome, this is definitely something I support,” Steele said.

On top of the waiter’s gift, they raised $10,000 for Equality Maine to send 40 LGBTQ kids to camp this summer.

“So to be able to do that much for a stranger and then 40 kids, I feel like I still haven’t fully wrapped my mind around how cool it is,” Steele said.

Steele’s TikTok challenge is proof that a little kindness can go a long way.

Copyright 2021 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Wayne Baker, 43, is wanted in an AMBER Alert investigation out of Reynolds County, Mo.
MSHP cancels AMBER Alert after two boys found safe; man wanted after boys’ mother shot in Reynolds County, Mo.
A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Firefighters rescue 12-year-old entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. Acting Director sheds light on new COVID-19 cases, urges vaccinations
Much cooler today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Comfortable June Conditions
Benton County, Mo. investigators say death of man reported missing a homicide

Latest News

This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Driver who rammed bicyclists in Arizona race has DUI history
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Half Price Hearing can help get your hearing back
Police are investigating after a man drove into bicyclists at an annual event.
Man drives into cyclists in Arizona
Three women went before a judge today in Cole County Monday. They’re fighting for Medicaid...
Missouri Medicaid expansion lawsuit trial begins in Cole County
Much cooler today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Comfortable June Conditions