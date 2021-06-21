Advertisement

Webster County man accused of killing wife & storing body in freezer asks prosecutor for plea deal

Larry Dinwiddie faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of his wife Cynthia.
Larry Dinwiddie faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of his wife Cynthia.
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Webster County man accused of stuffing his wife’s body in a freezer in a storage unit is asking the prosecutor for a plea deal.

Larry Dinwiddie faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of his wife Cynthia. Investigators say he hid her body in a freezer for years.  

In a hearing Monday, lawyers for Dinwiddie asked Webster County Prosecutor Ben Berkstresser for a plea deal. Berkstresser says he is considering the request.

If convicted, Dinwiddie faces a life in prison sentence. He returns to court in August.

