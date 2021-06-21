Advertisement

Willie Nelson & friends announce tour stop in the Ozarks

Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual GRAMMY Week Celebration at...
Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual GRAMMY Week Celebration at the Village Studio on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks Amphitheater at the Lake of the Ozarks announced a tour date this summer with Willie Nelson and friends.

The country music legend will appear Monday, August 16 at 7 p.m. Gary Allan and Aaron Raitiere.

Nelson’s career dates back to the 1960s. After writing many songs for artists, including Faron Young and Patsy Cline, his career took off in the 1970s. He released albums ‘Redheaded Stranger’ and ‘Stardust,’ which became critically acclaimed. He continued his success with other albums in the 1980s.

Nelson once worked as a dishwasher in Springfield, attempting to appear on the Ozarks Jubilee.

Tickets go on presale Thursday. Ticket sales for the general public starts Friday. CLICK HERE for ticket info.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Wayne Baker, 43, is wanted in an AMBER Alert investigation out of Reynolds County, Mo.
MSHP cancels AMBER Alert after two boys found safe; man wanted after boys’ mother shot in Reynolds County, Mo.
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. Acting Director sheds light on new COVID-19 cases, urges vaccinations
A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Firefighters rescue 12-year-old entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday
Much cooler today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much cooler today with rain ending later this afternoon
Benton County, Mo. investigators say death of man reported missing a homicide

Latest News

Trial begins over Missouri’s refusal to expand Medicaid
Holland House will feature 400 beds, a dining center and retail space.
Missouri State University’s newest residence hall delayed for another school year
LIST: Fourth of July fireworks celebrations, laws and safety tips around the Ozarks
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage