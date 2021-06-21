Advertisement

World’s most premature baby turns 1

Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born five months prematurely, weighing in at less than a...
Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born five months prematurely, weighing in at less than a pound. He's pictured with his family in April 2021.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By WCCO staff
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A baby who was born so premature he was given a zero percent chance of survival recently celebrated his first birthday.

Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born five months prematurely, weighing in at less than a pound.

At just 21 weeks gestation, Guinness World Records has recognized him as the world’s most premature baby.

Richard was so small his parents could hold him in the palm of their hand.

Due to the pandemic, his parents Rick and Beth Hutchinson were unable to stay overnight with him at the hospital.

After spending more than six months in the hospital, Richard was able to go home with his family just in time for Christmas.

Born at 21 weeks gestation, the Guinness World Records has recognized Richard as the world's...
Born at 21 weeks gestation, the Guinness World Records has recognized Richard as the world's most premature baby.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. Assistant Director sheds light on new COVID-19 cases, urges vaccinations
Jason Wayne Baker, 43, is wanted in an AMBER Alert investigation out of Reynolds County, Mo.
MSHP cancels AMBER Alert after two boys found safe; man wanted after boys’ mother shot in Reynolds County, Mo.
Philip Dupuis
Suburban St. Louis police chief resigns over Missouri’s new gun law
Rainy start to the week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and much cooler on Monday
Deadly Colorado Plane Crash/Courtesy: NBC News
Victims identified in Colorado plane crash that departed from Neosho, Mo.

Latest News

Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final...
Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright works against the Atlanta Braves in the first...
Cardinals split doubleheader with Braves; Wainwright tosses gem in opener
Fireworks safety: What you need to know before you light up the sky in SWMO