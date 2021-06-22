Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, Mo. reporting increase in hospitalizations from COVID-19

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - While Greene County is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, it is not alone in the Ozarks.

Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar reports nine patients hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday. The total is higher than any day in the spring, when the hospital averaged around two hospitalized daily.

CMH administrators say the positivity rate in Polk County is similar to Greene County. They say most of the patients hospitalized are unvaccinated. Hospital staff opened its infusion center, offering the monoclonal antibody treatment. The combo treatment of two drugs is an IV infusion helping a patient fight off the virus after they’ve already tested positive. Staff reopened the infusion center in early June. It served 20 patients last week. CMH staff estimates it has kept 40 to 90 patients out of the hospital with the antibody treatment, because it’s given early on to patients with risk factors leading to hospitalization. They believe the treatment will get them through this surge.

“I feel hopeful we’ll be able to get through this surge just fine, but again, we’ve learned we don’t know what’s in the future,” said Michael Calhoun, CMH Chief Operating Officer. “So really want to encourage our community to get the vaccine. We have boxing available. I know this whole region, if you want to get the vaccine, you can.”

Calhoun says the increase in hospitalizations in Springfield is a concern for his hospital. Those hospitals typically send patients to CMH.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.