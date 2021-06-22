Advertisement

Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, Mo. reporting increase in hospitalizations from COVID-19

By KY3 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - While Greene County is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, it is not alone in the Ozarks.

Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar reports nine patients hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday. The total is higher than any day in the spring, when the hospital averaged around two hospitalized daily.

CMH administrators say the positivity rate in Polk County is similar to Greene County. They say most of the patients hospitalized are unvaccinated. Hospital staff opened its infusion center, offering the monoclonal antibody treatment. The combo treatment of two drugs is an IV infusion helping a patient fight off the virus after they’ve already tested positive. Staff reopened the infusion center in early June. It served 20 patients last week. CMH staff estimates it has kept 40 to 90 patients out of the hospital with the antibody treatment, because it’s given early on to patients with risk factors leading to hospitalization. They believe the treatment will get them through this surge.

“I feel hopeful we’ll be able to get through this surge just fine, but again, we’ve learned we don’t know what’s in the future,” said Michael Calhoun, CMH Chief Operating Officer. “So really want to encourage our community to get the vaccine. We have boxing available. I know this whole region, if you want to get the vaccine, you can.”

Calhoun says the increase in hospitalizations in Springfield is a concern for his hospital. Those hospitals typically send patients to CMH.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Firefighters rescue 12-year-old entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday
Many are concerned with a growing homeless camp at what is now a vacant building.
Many concerned about homeless camp at old CVS location in Springfield, Mo.
11 people hurt in a crash involving a shuttle bus near Hollister, Mo.
Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual GRAMMY Week Celebration at...
Willie Nelson & friends announce tour stop in the Ozarks
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Missouri leads nation in highest rate of new COVID cases

Latest News

Health leaders meet in Webster County to discuss rising COVID-19 numbers.
COVID-19 Delta variant surges in Webster County, health leaders discuss mitigation plans
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Missouri leads nation in highest rate of new COVID cases
CDC reports uptick in RSV cases
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Delta variant blamed for southwest Missouri virus increase