City of Humansville, Mo. evacuates residents for possible gas spill into sewer system
Updated: 1 hour ago
HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Humansville, Mo. evacuated several residents Tuesday morning after locating an apparent gasoline leak in the sewer system.
Mayor Carl Long says a resident warned utility crews working on a street about a smell of gas. Crews investigated, finding the smell was coming from the sewer system.
As a precaution, crews evacuated homes in the southern portion of the community. The city opened its community center to assist them.
Missouri’s Department of Natural Resource is assisting city leaders.
