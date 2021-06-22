City of Humansville, Mo. evacuates residents for possible gas spill into sewer system

HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Humansville, Mo. evacuated several residents Tuesday morning after locating an apparent gasoline leak in the sewer system.

Mayor Carl Long says a resident warned utility crews working on a street about a smell of gas. Crews investigated, finding the smell was coming from the sewer system.

As a precaution, crews evacuated homes in the southern portion of the community. The city opened its community center to assist them.

Missouri’s Department of Natural Resource is assisting city leaders.

