FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Perfect June Day

Good morning, and happy Tuesday! High pressure is sitting over the area this morning with clear skies and cool temperatures. It’s going to be a wonderful day weather-wise, with plenty of sun, low humidity, and temperatures around 80°.

Highs will only be around 80° this afternoon. (KY3)

This will be the cool day of the forecast, with a warming trend for the rest of the week. This will occur as surface high pressure moves to the east and allows a south wind to increase while upper high pressure builds toward the area.

Temperatures will be climbing as we head toward Thursday. (KY3)

Both temperatures and humidity will increase a little bit on Wednesday and even more on Thursday into Friday. While those days will be hot, there is going to be some thunderstorm activity not far to our north on the edge of the upper ridge. Most likely this will be over northern Missouri, but it could spill south into part of the Ozarks late Thursday.

Heat and humidity could bring a few storms back by Thursday. (KY3)

The same may occur Thursday night into early Friday but there is uncertainty on how far south this activity may move. Either way, a cold front will push into the area on Saturday with a good chance for some rain and storms at times. Models differ on the evolution of the upper pattern a bit, but it appears this front may hang in the vicinity for a few days. With that will come the daily chance for showers and storms for Sunday through early next week, with highs back below average.