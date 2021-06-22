Grandmother: Boy injured on Branson coaster might lose legs

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — The grandmother of an 11-year-old boy from Tennessee who was injured on a roller coaster in Branson says doctors are concerned they might not be able to save his legs.

Shelandra Ford is with Aalondo Perry at a Missouri hospital. He was hurt in Branson on Sunday. Ford told WREG-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, that her grandson is visually impaired. She says he fell when he tried to get off The Branson Coaster and was trapped under the ride’s rails for 1 1/2 hours.

Ford says her grandson’s legs and one arm were crushed. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is investigating.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.