Grandmother: Boy injured on Branson coaster might lose legs

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson Coaster Sunday.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — The grandmother of an 11-year-old boy from Tennessee who was injured on a roller coaster in Branson says doctors are concerned they might not be able to save his legs.

Shelandra Ford is with Aalondo Perry at a Missouri hospital. He was hurt in Branson on Sunday. Ford told WREG-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, that her grandson is visually impaired. She says he fell when he tried to get off The Branson Coaster and was trapped under the ride’s rails for 1 1/2 hours.

Ford says her grandson’s legs and one arm were crushed. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is investigating.


Firefighters rescue 12-year-old entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday
