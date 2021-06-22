Greene County’s population of fully-vaccinated is alarmingly low, county is considered “very high” risk

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County’s COVID-19 numbers and vaccination rate are alarming.

As of June 21, according to Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the daily seven-day average is at 94.14 cases per day%. And not even 40% of Greene County is fully vaccinated, with the current rate at 37.70%. The hospitalizations at more than 150 reflect those similar to January. To put things in perspective according to the health department, on January 25 Greene County reported 133 admitted in hospitals for COVID-19 and 272 active cases rate per 10,000 people.

If you take a look at the vaccination numbers from May-June Greene County’s, the vaccination rate is barley moving.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, at the end of May 36.92% of Greene County was fully vaccinated. And as of June 22, only 37.7% is fully vaccinated.

Today at the Health Departments briefing they told us why they think people are hesitant to get the vaccine and how the Delta variant is affecting Southwest Missouri.

“We are in a outbreak status in Southwest and it is not going to stay here... we don’t have a invisible border around Greene County it is going to spread,” said the health department.

“I am afraid a lot of our community has fallen prey to misinformation. There are so many people who do not want to listen to the news and the facts,” said the Greene County Health department.

One Greene County resident says she isn’t surprised our number is so low because of locals beliefs. Teresa Brandenburg was hesitant about getting her second shot due to side effects, but told us she is going to to protect the community.

“I potentially could have some side effects for the next couple days but I have done my research and I’m just willing to get that second shot still,” said Brandenburg.

Brandenburg told us she thinks locals in Greene County have a false sense of security.

“I kind of think that people shied away after hearing about the vaccine and it’s side effects. I think people have this false sense of security. They are relying on others who are getting the vaccine and think they don’t need to,” said Brandenburg.

She expressed her friends who live in rural areas are very reluctant to get the vaccine.

“I have friends in rural communities and family as well. They’re more reluctant. I’m not sure exactly why that reluctancy is, but that’s where we’re seeing a rise in cases as well,” said Brandenburg.

Brandenberg also expressed how many do not believe in the vaccines effectiveness in Greene County.

“There is still somewhat of an anti-political facet. People don’t believe the vaccine and its effectiveness. A lot of them haven’t seen it firsthand or had somebody close to them get covid. They just are not going to believe it and are not bought into it,” said Brandenburg.

She wants the city to keep pushing others to get vaccinated, because Greene County’s rate is so low.

“I’m not saying to get in people’s faces but we need to stick behind that intention to get vaccinated,” Brandenburg said.

The Greene County health department told us they encourage people to educate themselves and listen to the facts they provide from experts.

