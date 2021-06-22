Groups across Ozarks offering aid as federal eviction moratorium set to expire on June 30

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - COVID-19 federal housing protection, also known as the eviction moratorium, ends next week.

Millions of renters across the country are still struggling to keep up with payments. Here in the Ozarks, several local groups are offering aid to those needing help to meet their bill deadlines.

“We’re still getting calls for help, and we are assuming there are a lot more people out there who are maybe not reaching out for help,” said Justin Lockhart with Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

According to the United States Census Bureau, more than 10 million Americans still were not caught up on housing payments as of mid-May.

”The pandemic has had a lot of impacts on a lot of different people, Lockhart said. “And a lot of different industries have been hit, some have been hit harder.”

As that eviction moratorium comes to an end, several groups like OACAC and Community Partnership of the Ozarks are offering some help.

“We have worked with people who have lost their employment or have had their hours reduced,” Lindsey Dumas-Bell with OACAC said. ”We have several different grants, which range in income eligibility. We’ve got some emergency rental assistance and we can provide some housing stability services, so not only help someone pay their rent but offer the support that they might be looking for to move forward.”

The two groups join about four other organizations offering assistance. And while they said eviction is still a concern for some tenants, Dumas-Bell said OACAC has noticed a couple positive trends among their clients.

”Landlords have been working with both the tenants and with us so we can coordinate assistance to make sure that people aren’t getting evicted,” she said. “That’s the goal; to prevent them from being evicted.

Advocacy groups like OACAC and Community Partnership of the Ozarks said they can also help with utility bills and other needs.

The following groups are offering aid across the Ozarks:

Community Partnership of the Ozarks 417-888-2020

OACAC 417-447-0554

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri 417-268-9998

Consumer Credit Counseling Services 417-889-7474

Council of Churches - One Stop for Early Childhood Program 417-887-3545

The Salvation Army 417-862-5509

