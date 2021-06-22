Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol grades school districts after annual bus inspections

By KY3 Staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) The Missouri Highway Patrol released the 2021 results of bus inspections for school districts across the state.

Missouri’s 2021 school bus inspection results are as follows:

*School buses rated as “approved” upon initial inspection: 10,807

*School buses rated as “defective” upon initial inspection: 822

*School buses rated as “out-of-service” upon initial inspection: 264

Buses found defective require repair within 10 days. Buses placed out-of-service require correction of the component(s) prior to further usage. A total of 277 Missouri school districts earned the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence award in 2021.

”Through the unified effort of Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel and pupil transportation professionals across the state, a successful inspection of 11,893 school buses occurred in accordance with state statutes,” said Colonel Eric Olson. “The Patrol, school districts, and private pupil transportation companies share a common goal of keeping our schoolchildren safe while they travel on school buses.”

See how your school fared: https://apps.mshp.dps.mo.gov/MSHPWeb/PatrolDivisions/DVSD/MVI/documents/2020AnnualSchoolBusInspectionResults(1).pdf

