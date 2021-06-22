Advertisement

New city fleet building opens

Ribbon cutting at 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.
New city fleet building
New city fleet building(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Madison is opening a new, state-of-the-art fleet facility on Tuesday afternoon, with a ribbon-cutting scheduled for 3:30.

The event features live music, food cart vendors and tours of the new building.

The roughly $33 million building is located on Nakoosa Trail. The city’s website outlines what the finished project holds, including several features that strive to make the building more energy-efficient.

A solar wall helps power the heat for the building, and solar panels on the roof heat the water. EV charging stations are set up to power city, employee and public vehicles. According to the city, all are measures to make the facility more sustainable.

The fleet building ribbon cutting is free for all to attend and a family-friendly event.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Firefighters rescue 12-year-old entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday
11 people hurt in a crash involving a shuttle bus near Hollister, Mo.
Many are concerned with a growing homeless camp at what is now a vacant building.
Many concerned about homeless camp at old CVS location in Springfield, Mo.
Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual GRAMMY Week Celebration at...
Willie Nelson & friends announce tour stop in the Ozarks
Highs will only be around 80° this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Perfect June Day

Latest News

Highs will only be around 80° this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Perfect June Day
A rare June gem
CoxHealth recommends young children to wear noise blocking headphones when watching fireworks.
CoxHealth recommends protecting children ears during firework shows
Crypto currency error shows trillions in man's account
Man discovers $175-Trillion in his crypto currency account