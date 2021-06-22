Advertisement

Rolla, Mo. police arrest man wanted for deadly shooting during dispute over child custody case

By KY3 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man they say was involved in a deadly shooting during a dispute over the custody of a child in Rolla.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Morrell Avenue for a report of disturbance Monday morning.

Investigators say Devon M. Johnson, 27, of Rolla, arrived at the home to discuss a child custody matter with Terry J. Brown, 27. Brown lived at the home. Investigators say as Brown left the home, a verbal argument happened in the street near Johnson’s vehicle. Investigators say Brown then went inside the home and retrieved a gun. Witnesses told police he then began firing at Johnson, striking his vehicle several times. Johnson then fired at Brown, critically injuring him. He later died of his injuries.

Police say Johnson surrendered to police without incident. He is jailed on an outstanding warrant. Prosecutors have not filed any charges against Johnson related to the shooting.

Agencies assisting in this incident include the Missouri S & T Police Department, City of Rolla Fire Department, and Phelps Health Ambulance.

If you have additional information pertaining to this case, please call Detective Joey Lahman of the Rolla Police Department, (573) 308-1213, or the Rolla Police Department’s confidential tip hotline at (573) 364-0111.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

