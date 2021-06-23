Camp Jack, new veterans center, set to open in Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A new veterans center will open in Harrison on Thursday.

Camp Jack looks to be more than just a safe haven for veterans, but also a place to further build community. Callie Mondy, an army veteran, is a founding board member of Camp Jack. She says it is an ideal use of a historic building just outside downtown Harrison.

”The building itself obviously has so much history in the community,” said Mondy. “The opportunists are endless.”

Many remember it being used as a cafeteria at the old junior high. But it was originally built for something completely different.

”It was built in the 40′s as an armory which you can see on the front of the building,” said Mondy. “Its so neat that’s what its original use was. Some veterans who still live in the area remember drilling here.”

It now looks to be used to help those that have served us.

”The building itself will house, not only a private club for veterans, but a soda shop, obviously a banquet room,” Mondy said.

It will provide a home for those who have protected ours.

”The American Legion was meeting at the Elks Lodge, the DAV was meeting at Western Sizzlin’, the VFW I think was sharing the Elks Lodge,” said Mondy. “We didn’t have a home.“

While the building itself has a lot of history, Camp Jack is a lot more than a place to meet. The center will look to provide several services to veterans and the community alike.

”We offer everything from benefit assistance, food vouchers, food pantry, to camaraderie, to events, to meetings.”

And the list could continue. But that is what retired Army veteran Luke Mondy says it is about.

”It’s so amazing that we can help our brothers and sisters. Because it doesn’t how old you are, what war you fought. We’re all brothers and sisters and we all understand each other,” Mondy says.

He believes the building will only help achieve that goal.

“It’s about what is best for the veteran, if its in this building or if its in a trailer, I’m good to go,” said Mondy.

The goal to do anything they can to help one veteran at a time.

”If we can get veterans off the couch, and get them down here and occupied, then keep there mind off of other ideals, it’s worth it,” said Mondy.

Camp Jack organizers hope to renovate the space to better fit the needs of both veterans and the community.

Thursday’s event will be the official opening of the center to the public. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will tour the facility.

