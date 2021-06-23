Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief hits several cars in Willard, Mo. neighborhood

By Linda Simmons
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a string of car break-ins Wednesday morning in a Willard neighborhood.

Police responded to at least two incidents on Berry Lane Wednesday around 3 a.m. Neighbors claim the thieves hit many other cars in the neighborhood.

A couple of residents caught the thief on surveillance video. Luke Owings says he and his wife had an expensive diaper bag stolen from a car in their driveway. And they have video. He says they always lock their car, but forgot last night. A neighbor found the stolen bag between his house and a privacy fence.

At another house on Covington Road, Lisa Dreckman says someone threw a landscaping stone through her car window to steal a work bag. She is frustrated by the damage to her vehicle, which was locked. She says the bag could have been mistaken for a laptop bag, but only contained folders and papers. Neighbors found the bag too.

Willard Police Chief Tom McClain asks you to file a police report if you the thief hit your property.

“You never really know,” said Chief McClain. “The information that we receive from the person who hasn’t called in yet could provide the link to help us solve the case.”

Of course, if you recognize the man in that surveillance video, call the Willard Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief hits several cars in Willard, Mo. neighborhood
