Advertisement

Cows on the loose corralled in Calif. neighborhood

By KABC staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) – A herd of cows ran through a Pico Rivera neighborhood Tuesday night.

It’s believed they got loose from a slaughterhouse in the area.

At least 20 cows were seen running down roadways, then cutting through yards and trampling bushes.

Los Angeles County deputies came to help round up the wandering herd.

Authorities said most of the cows had been corralled into trailers in a cul-de-sac by late Tuesday night.

A deputy shot and killed one cow after it injured a person.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Grandmother: Boy injured on Branson coaster might lose legs
Many are concerned with a growing homeless camp at what is now a vacant building.
Many concerned about homeless camp at old CVS location in Springfield, Mo.
Leading that pack is a new variant-- that has put pressure on local hospitals.
Delta COVID-19 variant dominating southwest Missouri, drawing national attention
Missouri man discovers $175-trillion in his Rocket Bunny account
West Plains, Mo. man finds $175 trillion in his cryptocurrency account
City of Humansville, Mo. evacuates residents for possible gas spill into sewer system
City of Humansville, Mo. evacuates homes for possible gas spill into sewer system

Latest News

A customer's very generous tip dazzled the restaurant staff at a New Hampshire bar and grill.
$16,000 tip wows restaurant staff in N.H.
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation
Enter the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau Summer Giveaway!
ENTER & WIN: Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau Summer Giveaway
Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as...
Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs Inc. that has been annotated by experts at the...
Iran likely had failed rocket launch, preparing for another