Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for man facing several forgery charges

Lucas C. Dunn is also charged with stealing in Greene County and officers say he could be connected to robberies.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Lucas Chauncey Dunn, 27 Charges: Forgery, Stealing
Lucas Chauncey Dunn, 27 Charges: Forgery, Stealing(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Lucas Chauncey Dunn . The 27-year-old is charged with forgery and stealing in Greene County. Court records show ten counts of forgery dating back to 2018. Dunn is 5′9″ and weighs about 145 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Detectives think Dunn could also be connected to assaults, robberies and drug crimes. Police say he’s known to visit the Springfield-Greene County area and could also be in Christian County.

If you see this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Dunn’s arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Firefighters rescue 12-year-old entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday
Many are concerned with a growing homeless camp at what is now a vacant building.
Many concerned about homeless camp at old CVS location in Springfield, Mo.
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Missouri leads nation in highest rate of new COVID cases
Forecast Highs Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Getting Warmer and Humid
11 people hurt in a crash involving a shuttle bus near Hollister, Mo.

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 500+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 500 new cases
MoDOT explains dangers to crews as construction ramps up on highways
Greene County considered ‘high-risk’ because of low amount of COVID-19 vaccinations
Greene County considered ‘high-risk’ because of low amount of COVID-19 vaccinations
Arkansas reports biggest 1-day jump in virus cases since March