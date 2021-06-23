CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for man facing several forgery charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Lucas Chauncey Dunn, 27 Charges: Forgery, Stealing (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Lucas Chauncey Dunn . The 27-year-old is charged with forgery and stealing in Greene County. Court records show ten counts of forgery dating back to 2018. Dunn is 5′9″ and weighs about 145 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Detectives think Dunn could also be connected to assaults, robberies and drug crimes. Police say he’s known to visit the Springfield-Greene County area and could also be in Christian County.

If you see this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Dunn’s arrest.

