Police say woman assaulted, leading to standoff at Springfield apartment complex

Police responded to the John B. Hughes Apartment Complex in the 2100 block of North Clifton around 7 p.m.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a domestic dispute led to a standoff at a Springfield apartment complex Tuesday night.

Police responded to the John B. Hughes Apartment Complex in the 2100 block of North Clifton around 7 p.m.

Investigators say a woman claimed she was assaulted by a man with access to a gun. She left the apartment to call 911. Investigators say a child with the woman was unharmed.

Before police arrived, the man left the complex.

Officers asked residents to leave their homes as a safety precaution. Police let them return to the apartments around 9 p.m.

