Driver escapes concrete truck fire in Willard, Mo.

Emergency crews responded to the one-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of State Highway 160...
Emergency crews responded to the one-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of State Highway 160 near the Conco quarry.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A concrete truck driver is okay after a crash Wednesday morning in Willard, Mo.

Emergency crews responded to the one-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of State Highway 160 near the Conco quarry. The crash caught the cab of the truck on fire.

Investigators do not know what led up to the crash.

