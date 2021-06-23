Driver escapes concrete truck fire in Willard, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A concrete truck driver is okay after a crash Wednesday morning in Willard, Mo.

Emergency crews responded to the one-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of State Highway 160 near the Conco quarry. The crash caught the cab of the truck on fire.

Investigators do not know what led up to the crash.

