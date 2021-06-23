Advertisement

ENTER & WIN: Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau Summer Giveaway

Enter the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau Summer Giveaway!
Enter the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau Summer Giveaway!(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Enter the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau Summer Giveaway!

Prize Pack Includes:

- 2-night stay and breakfast at the DoubleTree Hotel.

- $50 Gift card to Kai After Dark  or Haruno

- 4 Diamond box tickets to see the Springfield Cardinals

- The Ultimate Family Pack at the Discovery Center

Your Springfield adventures begin by clicking here and entering: https://ky3.secondstreetapp.com/Springfield-Convention--Visitors-Bureau-Summer-Giveaway/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Grandmother: Boy injured on Branson coaster might lose legs
Many are concerned with a growing homeless camp at what is now a vacant building.
Many concerned about homeless camp at old CVS location in Springfield, Mo.
Leading that pack is a new variant-- that has put pressure on local hospitals.
Delta COVID-19 variant dominating southwest Missouri, drawing national attention
Missouri man discovers $175-trillion in his Rocket Bunny account
West Plains, Mo. man finds $175 trillion in his cryptocurrency account
City of Humansville, Mo. evacuates residents for possible gas spill into sewer system
City of Humansville, Mo. evacuates homes for possible gas spill into sewer system

Latest News

KY3 contest.
ENTER & WIN: Enter the All Things Culinary Sweepstakes now!
Ozarks Big Bites
CONTEST: Enter and win in the annual Ozarks Big Bite
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Hot & humid weekend - Tracking the tropics
Previous Contest Winners