Federal funding will help secure housing for Springfield homeless population

Springfield Housing authority
By Frances Watson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More federal funding is headed to Springfield to help the homeless get off the streets.

“We’ve been very fortunate to get the funding that we received and are able to house more people,” said Springfield Housing Authority Executive Director, Katrena Wolfram.

Springfield Housing Authority was recently awarded more than a quarter-million dollars in federal funding to help even more people in need of housing assistance.

Wolfram says the money will go to those not already receiving housing assistance.

“We’ll be able to house 60 individuals or families on the Section 8 Program,” she explained.

The voucher program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Housing authority staff will team up with local organizations, like Community Partnership of the Ozarks, to make sure the funding gets to those who need it most.

“It has the potential to make a huge difference,” said Adam Bodendieck, Director of Homeless Services for One Door. “That’s an exciting piece of the of the process, looking at maybe some under-served populations that don’t typically have access to resources like this and being able to say, this is it, this is your shot, this is the opportunity.”

He says this will give local organizations a chance to work with qualifying individuals to develop their job skills and education.

“The goal is to be able to maintain that housing and eventually ween off the subsidies,” he said.

This will help to establish a stable, secure life in the process.

“Great opportunities do not come without a lot of work. We are happy to do the work,” said Bodendieck.

The emergency housing vouchers will cover the cost of rental homes for the 18 months starting as soon as July 1.

Springfield Housing Authority staff is working to find more funding opportunities beyond this program.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

