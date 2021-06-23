FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 80s today, brief return of 90s tomorrow

We have some high pressure centered to our east which is bringing up some southerly flow today. Temperatures will sit in the mid-80s for most areas. With some moisture, present expect a few clouds this afternoon. Tonight we’re in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Temps in the 80s today (KYTV)

As northern Missouri gets hit with a front we could see some showers and thunderstorms for counties nearer to central Missouri. Most areas will be dry and I do not expect the rain to make it farther south than hwy-54.Things take a turn tomorrow as we start to develop a more active pattern. With instability building, hotter temperature, and more moisture, we have a decent atmosphere for seeing rain chances through the weekend.

Tomorrow morning could see some isolated storms to the northwest. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible, isolated in nature. Then as dying storms move south, we could see some stronger storms for the northern Ozarks Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning (KYTV)

The very northern tip of the Ozarks in a slight risk for severe weather. Some gusty winds and maybe small hail possible initially as the storms move in.

Showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning (KYTV)

Then Friday night into Saturday we’re looking at more potential for thunderstorms developing off of a front in northern Missouri. A few of these storms could be stronger, but confidence in the placement of these storms, and how well they hold together, remains low.The slow-moving weekend front will cool our temperatures and bring additional opportunities for showers Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

The front will bring cooler weekend temperatures with highs in the 80s. Then next week the pattern remains active as high pressure stays over the Pacific North West, with a developing low moving into our area and becoming cut off from the main line of flow, it will bring chances for showers through at least Tuesday. Confidence in the exact timing and location of the rain remains low. At this time expect isolated showers. High temperatures next week will sit in the 80s.