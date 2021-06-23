Advertisement

Gunnarsson, who scored OT goal during Blues Cup run, retires

FILE - St. Louis Blues' Carl Gunnarsson (4), of Sweden, is congratulated by Ivan Barbashev...
FILE - St. Louis Blues' Carl Gunnarsson (4), of Sweden, is congratulated by Ivan Barbashev (49), of Russia, and Alex Pietrangelo, right, after he scored the winning goal against the Boston Bruins during the first overtime period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in Boston, in this Wednesday, May 29, 2019, file photo. Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson announced his retirement Wednesday, June 23, 2021, after playing 12 NHL seasons and scoring one of the biggest goals in that franchise's history. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(Bruce Bennett | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson announced his retirement Wednesday after playing 12 NHL seasons and scoring one of the biggest goals in that franchise’s history.

After hitting the post late in regulation in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, Gunnarsson memorably told Blues coach Craig Berube in the bathroom at intermission, “I just need one more.” He scored 3:51 into overtime to tie the series against Boston, on the way to the Blues winning their first championship.

It was the only goal Gunnarsson scored in 68 career NHL playoff games.

“Carl is the consummate professional and has been a great player for the Blues for the past seven seasons,” Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said. “From his legendary goal in Game 2 of the finals to his numerous contributions to the St. Louis community, he will continue to be a shining example for current and future Blues (players).”

The 34-year-old Swede had his 12th season in North America cut short by a knee injury in February.

Gunnarsson played 629 regular-season games for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Blues since making his NHL debut in 2009. A steady, defense-first presence on the blue line, he recorded 138 points and averaged over 18 minutes a game on the ice.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Grandmother: Boy injured on Branson coaster might lose legs
Many are concerned with a growing homeless camp at what is now a vacant building.
Many concerned about homeless camp at old CVS location in Springfield, Mo.
Leading that pack is a new variant-- that has put pressure on local hospitals.
Delta COVID-19 variant dominating southwest Missouri, drawing national attention
Missouri man discovers $175-trillion in his Rocket Bunny account
West Plains, Mo. man finds $175 trillion in his cryptocurrency account
City of Humansville, Mo. evacuates residents for possible gas spill into sewer system
City of Humansville, Mo. evacuates homes for possible gas spill into sewer system

Latest News

Morningside Church's property, home to televangelist Jim Bakker, is seen Friday, Aug. 14,...
Missouri attorney general, televangelist Jim Bakker settle lawsuit over ‘silver’ claims
LIST: Fourth of July fireworks celebrations, laws and safety tips around the Ozarks
Enter the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau Summer Giveaway!
ENTER & WIN: Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau Summer Giveaway
Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s over much of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat and humidity coming back, briefly