Man from Gainesville escapes from a work detail job in Sedalia, Mo.

SEDALIA, Mo. (KY3) -A search is underway for a prison escapee from Gainesville. The Sedalia Police Department says Jason Laird, 44, escaped while on a department of corrections work release job at the Missouri State Fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon.

Laird was serving seven years in the Tipton Correctional Center for burglary, stealing and several other charges.

The Ozark County Sheriff asked for help finding Laird back in January 2020 after he was convicted of domestic assault and ordered by a judge to stay away from the victim. But Laird went to the victim’s house, then escaped into the woods.

Laird was arrested in February 2020 at a home in Kirbyville.

Laird was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray pants and black boots. Call 911 if you have seen him.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.