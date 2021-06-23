Advertisement

Man from Gainesville escapes from a work detail job in Sedalia, Mo.

Jason Laird has several convictions out of Ozark County
Jason Laird Courtesy: Missouri Department of Corrections
Jason Laird Courtesy: Missouri Department of Corrections(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDALIA, Mo. (KY3) -A search is underway for a prison escapee from Gainesville. The Sedalia Police Department says Jason Laird, 44, escaped while on a department of corrections work release job at the Missouri State Fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon.

Laird was serving seven years in the Tipton Correctional Center for burglary, stealing and several other charges.

The Ozark County Sheriff asked for help finding Laird back in January 2020 after he was convicted of domestic assault and ordered by a judge to stay away from the victim. But Laird went to the victim’s house, then escaped into the woods.

Laird was arrested in February 2020 at a home in Kirbyville.

Laird was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray pants and black boots. Call 911 if you have seen him.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Grandmother: Boy injured on Branson coaster might lose legs
Many are concerned with a growing homeless camp at what is now a vacant building.
Many concerned about homeless camp at old CVS location in Springfield, Mo.
Missouri man discovers $175-trillion in his Rocket Bunny account
West Plains, Mo. man finds $175 trillion in his cryptocurrency account
Leading that pack is a new variant-- that has put pressure on local hospitals.
Delta COVID-19 variant dominating southwest Missouri, drawing national attention
City of Humansville, Mo. evacuates residents for possible gas spill into sewer system
City of Humansville, Mo. evacuates homes for possible gas spill into sewer system

Latest News

Video: Good Dads hoping to help even more fathers
Video: Good Dads hoping to help even more fathers
Wastewater COVID-19 trends
Wastewater samples show spread of COVID-19 variants, rapid progression
Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny takes the ball from Royals starting pitcher Brady...
Cole’s strikeouts, spin rate down, Royals rally past Yanks
Dad helps child with bike
Springfield, Mo group expanding Good Dads project to new cities