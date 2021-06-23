Advertisement

McAfee antivirus creator found dead in Spanish prison after court approved extradition to US

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, founder of the first commercial anti-virus...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, founder of the first commercial anti-virus program that bore his name, John McAfee listens during the 4th China Internet Security Conference (ISC) in Beijing.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) — McAfee antivirus software creator John McAfee was found dead in a Spanish prison hours after a court approved his extradition to the U.S.

Breaking news update. Earlier story below.

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Court has approved the extradition of detained antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee to the United States, where he is wanted on tax-related criminal charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

The decision can be appealed and the final extradition will need to be approved by the Spanish Cabinet.

Tennessee prosecutors charged 75-year-old McAfee with evading taxes after failing to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while he did consultancy work, as well as income from speaking engagements and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary.

The charges refer to the three fiscal years from 2016 to 2018, according to the Spanish court’s ruling on Wednesday.

The entrepreneur was arrested last October at Barcelona’s international airport. A judge ordered at that time that McAfee should be held in jail while awaiting the outcome of a hearing on extradition.

In a hearing held via videolink earlier this month, McAfee argued that the charges against him were politically motivated and said he would spend the rest of his life in prison if he was returned to the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Grandmother: Boy injured on Branson coaster might lose legs
Leading that pack is a new variant-- that has put pressure on local hospitals.
Delta COVID-19 variant dominating southwest Missouri, drawing national attention
Many are concerned with a growing homeless camp at what is now a vacant building.
Many concerned about homeless camp at old CVS location in Springfield, Mo.
Missouri man discovers $175-trillion in his Rocket Bunny account
West Plains, Mo. man finds $175 trillion in his cryptocurrency account
Katie Towns/Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.
Springfield-Greene County warns new COVID-19 variant dangerous for unvaccinated

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
1st Jan. 6 riot defendant sentenced, avoids time behind bars
This June 3, 2021 photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office shows Jared “Drake”...
Drake Bell pleads guilty to felony endangerment charge
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Missouri lawmakers begin special session to fix Medicaid funding
FILE - In this March 2, 2018 file photo, televangelist Jim Bakker, right, walks with his wife...
Jim Bakker, his church settle lawsuit over COVID-19 claims