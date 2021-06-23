Advertisement

Mercy staff report 1-year-old hospitalized with COVID-19

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy staff reported Wednesday a one-year-old child is hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus.

Eric Frederick, Chief Administration Officer, shared the news on Twitter. Staff reported 96 hospitalizations from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The state of Missouri leads the nation with the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections, and the surge is happening largely in a politically conservative farming region in the northern part of the state and in the southwestern corner. While over 53% of all Americans have received at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most southern and northern Missouri counties are well short of 40%. One county is at just 13%.

