Missouri attorney general, televangelist Jim Bakker settle lawsuit over ‘silver’ claims

Morningside Church's property, home to televangelist Jim Bakker, is seen Friday, Aug. 14,...
Morningside Church's property, home to televangelist Jim Bakker, is seen Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Blue Eye, Mo. (AP Photo/Jason Connel)(Jason Connel | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced his office recovered $156,000 and obtained a consent judgment against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions over ‘silver’ claims.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed suit against Bakker and Morningside Church Productions in March of 2020 for marketing “silver solution” as a potential cure for the coronavirus. 

 “Today I’m pleased to announce that the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has obtained a consent judgment against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions that results in $156,000 in restitution and strong safeguards to prevent the marketing of ‘silver solution’ as a cure or treatment for COVID and other medical issues,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “My office will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of Missouri consumers, and will not hesitate to take action when those consumers are being defrauded.”

Under the consent judgment, which was signed yesterday by Judge Alan Blankenship, Bakker is not allowed to sell or advertise “silver solution” as a way to diagnose, prevent, mitigate, treat or cure any disease or illness, and must return an additional $90,000 to consumers who purchased “silver solution” between February 12, 2020, and March 10, 2020.

Restitution checks will be mailed to Missouri consumers who purchased the “silver solution” no later than 30 days after the execution of the consent judgment, and upon receipt of the check, those consumers will have 90 days to cash the check. Bakker has already refunded a number of customers, which, combined with the $90,000, totals up to roughly $156,000 in restitution.The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed suit against Bakker and Morningside Church Productions, his production company, after seeing a clip from his show that advertised “silver solution” as a cure for the coronavirus.

The full consent judgment can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/consent-judgment-bakker-signed.pdf?sfvrsn=1d435b4e_2

