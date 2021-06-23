Nixa School District passes school bus inspection with 100% grade, others not far behind

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The 2021 Missouri Highway Patrol released its list of school bus inspections scores for 2021. And some districts passed with flying colors while others need improvements.

100% of Nixa Public School buses passed inspection this 2021 school year, something they say is a team effort.

“For the last 24 years, we’ve received 100% first time through on state inspection, which is really a wonderful accomplishment,” Donna Collins, Transportation Director of Nixa Public Schools says.

She says it’s a daily effort of the bus driver doing their own inspections daily and a lot of communication.

Springfield Public Schools didn’t fall far behind with a 97% pass rate, something they say is an improvement from last year.

“We’re just incredibly proud of it with all of the challenges that we had this last year with COVID-19,” Jonathan Shelden the Transportation Director for Springfield Public Schools says. “It was really a labor of love.”

Bus driver shortages put pressure on the district through the pandemic. They saw minor issues with a few of their fleet, including one of the back taillights being out. Another emergency roof hatch buzzer didn’t work during the inspection. These minor repairs were fixed the same day.

Seems knit picky, but these inspections are thorough.

“If you think getting your car inspected before you get your license renewed is a big deal. take that and [multiply it] by five or six,” Collins explains.

Ava’s School District had three buses out of service they were also able to fix quickly.

The Willard School District also says they had 10 buses not meet inspection, but were able to do the minor repairs quickly.

Springfield School District leaders say they too hope for a 100% next year. They hope by filling some of their staffing shortages, they can make that happen. They have a hiring event happening Thursday. This takes place at Central High School from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

