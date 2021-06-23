Advertisement

Schoop, Rogers drive in 3 apiece, Tigers beat Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) takes the ball from pitcher Johan Oviedo (59) in...
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) takes the ball from pitcher Johan Oviedo (59) in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers each drove in three runs, leading the Detroit Tigers to an 8-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Schoop homered and Rogers hit a two-run double in Detroit’s six-run fourth inning.

Tigers starter Tarik Skubal allowed two runs on four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Kyle Funkhouser (1-0) was credited with the win after 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Johan Oviedo (0-3) took the loss, allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Detroit took a 6-0 lead in the fourth. With one out and Akil Baddoo on second, Nomar Mazara hit a grounder back to Oviedo. Oviedo threw to third, hoping to get Baddoo, but the throw was several feet behind Nolan Arenado. Baddoo scored easily and Mazara reached third before Lars Nootbaar retrieved the ball from the left-field corner.

Oviedo walked the next two hitters, loading the bases, and Jake Rogers hit a two-run double to left. Robbie Grossman struck out, and Schoop hit a 2-0 pitch over the Cardinals bullpen for a three-run homer.

Nootbaar’s sacrifice fly made it 6-1 in the fifth, and Paul Goldschmidt chased Skubal with a two-out, two-run double.

Harold Castro’s squeeze bunt put the Tigers ahead 7-3 in bottom of the fifth, and Rogers followed with an RBI triple.

MOVES

The Cardinals selected Nootbaar from Triple-A Memphis, optioned OF Lane Thomas to Memphis and designated LHP Bernando Flores, Jr. for assignment. Nootbaar was making his major-league debut.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon left the game with a strained shoulder in the fifth inning. Under baseball’s new rules, he was checked for foreign substances before leaving with the Cardinals trainer.

UP NEXT

The teams finish a two-game series Wednesday afternoon with Detroit’s Matt Manning (0-1, 3.60) making his second career start against John Gant (4-5, 3.50).

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

