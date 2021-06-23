Springfield colleges report mixed bag of enrollment numbers for the fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fall semester is approaching and colleges in Springfield are seeing enrollment changes from fall and spring semesters last year.

Colleges across the Ozarks saw a decrease in enrollment in 2020 as the pandemic impacted what classes looked like.

Missouri State University is seeing a decline in enrollment numbers heading into the fall semester. Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management and Services, Rob Hornberger, says it’s partly because students are putting the decision off later this year than ever before.

”We think some students are also kind of waiting and wondering what the fall is going to be like before they make a commitment,” Hornberger says.

Hornberger says the current number of incoming freshman is down about 3% from 2020. However, the number of continuing students is also decreasing.

“That number probably for the next couple of years is going to decrease a little bit each year because our number of entering degree seeking students as a whole has been a little bit smaller for the past few years,” Hornberger says.

Hornberger says enrollment numbers are not stopping Missouri State from filling staffing positions.

Drury on the other hand is seeing a slight increase in enrollment, bringing the class size back up to what it was pre-pandemic. Executive Vice President of Enrollment Management, Kevin Kropf, says going test optional may be playing a part in that.

“We’ve not seen any fall off in the academic caliber of our students despite a quarter of them not submitting test scores,” Kropf says.

Drury is also seeing some of those late deciders.

“We have about 20-25 or so visitors to campus and normally we get about 25 but they’re all rising seniors,” Kropf says. “This year eight of those are recent high school graduates.”

Kropf thinks the stress of the pandemic delayed incoming freshman from making the decision on what’s next.

”In talking with students, we’re seeing students who are getting to the point where it’s like yeah now that I’ve had the chance to kind of de-stress from the school year,” Kropf says. “I’ve got to figure out what’s next and I hope there’s still options available to me and there absolutely are.”

Kropf expects Drury’s enrollment numbers to continue to increase before the semester starts.

“We’ve seen record numbers of applications in the month of May and so far June to date versus any other time,” Kropf says.

Ozarks Technical Community College is seeing an even bigger increase in both seated and online classes. Chancellor Hal Higdon says more students are choosing hybrid learning compared to in the past. Online enrollment was up 50% last year but this year, it’s 22% higher than that.

“Our three deans are watching the numbers daily and we’re continuing to add sections online to keep up with the demand,” Higdon says.

Evangel University says its enrollment is slightly down from 2020, but school leaders hope to start the semester with the same numbers as 2020.

