Springfield, Mo group expanding Good Dads project to new cities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield group dedicated to helping dads get more engaged with their children is expanding.

On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at Good Dads. They held a board retreat recently in Springfield to set up a plan other cities could follow.

Good Dads started 6-years ago. That’s when the founders saw the impact it has when dads are not around and not engaged with their kids. Soon after other cities hungering for help started reaching out asking for a Good Dads chapter in their community. So, far Stockton and Kansas City have signed up.

“There’s a father crisis in our society. I don’t say that just flippantly. There is a literally a father crisis. It affects education, it affects crime, it affects the economy and I think one of the wisest investments any individual or organization can make would be to invest in developing fathers,” says Donald Lewis of Good Dads Kansas City.

“We’re unique in that we reach all dads. Most fatherhood programs focus on a specific segment of the population. But we really focus on helping every father be more engaged,” added “Dr. Jennifer Baker of Good Dads.

Good Dads has a list of activities you can do with your kids on its website including everything from Backyard Lava to Maze Craze to Silly Sandwiches. If you want to learn more about Good Dads click here.

