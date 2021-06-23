Stone County (Mo.) Health Department reports increase in COVID-19 cases; 2 new variants are identified

BLUE EYE, Mo. (KY3) - In an attempt to get more Stone County, Mo. residents vaccinated, the Stone County Health Department Mobile Care Unit made it’s way to Blue Eye for a vaccine clinic.

Stone County Health Department Administrator Pam Burnett said only 26% of the county has been fully vaccinated.

“We want that up a lot higher of course and so we are out and about hoping to get more individuals vaccinated,” Pam Burnett said.

The Missouri State Public Health Lab identified two COVID-19 variants in Stone County.

“Two cases of the India Delta variant and one case of the UK variant,” Burnett said.

And the county is up to 60 positive cases in the last seven days.

‘Which is up 20 cases from the last seven day count,” Burnett said.

eight patients are hospitalized out of the 60 testing positive this week.

“It is a variant that is spreading quickly and is hospitalizing people more,” Burnett said.

She said out of the eight patients hospitalized, only one has been vaccinated.

“It just means that the vaccinations are much more important because it does help with those variants to protect you against those variants,” Burnett said.

She said the best way to be protected from COVID-19 is through vaccinations, but for people who are still hesitant to receive it, you should continue other protective measures.

“Protections of social distancing, hand hygiene and you can of course wear masks if you feel comfortable doing that,” Burnett said.

The next vaccine clinic will be held Tuesday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ignite Church in Reeds Spring.

