Advertisement

2 Texas fugitives arrested in Mountain View, Ark.

A couple accused of shooting a Texas police officer was arrested Thursday morning at a Mountain...
A couple accused of shooting a Texas police officer was arrested Thursday morning at a Mountain View motel.(Wise Co. Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - U.S. marshals and law enforcement arrested a couple at a Mountain View motel accused of in a home invasion, then shooting of a Texas police officer.

Acting on a tip, officers arrested Royce Wood, 43, and Tiffany Caswell, 32, Thursday morning. Both remain jailed in Stone County, Ark.

Hold for state extradition (6/24)
Hold for state extradition (6/24)(Stone Co. Sheriff's Office)
Hold for state extradition (6/24)
Hold for state extradition (6/24)(Stone Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Wise County, Texas Sheriff’s Office accuse the couple of a home invasion robbery on June 13. Investigators say Wood shot at a Rhome, Texas police officer on June 14. Investigators say the officer is improving and should return to duty soon.

Wood faces one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant. Caswell faces an aggravated robbery charge, accused in the home invasion.

The sheriff’s office, the Mountain View Police Department, the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and an Arkansas Department of Corrections K9 unit assisted U.S. marshals in the arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leading that pack is a new variant-- that has put pressure on local hospitals.
Delta COVID-19 variant dominating southwest Missouri, drawing national attention
Tracking several more rounds of storms
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Heat, humidity, and round after round of storms
Morningside Church's property, home to televangelist Jim Bakker, is seen Friday, Aug. 14,...
Missouri attorney general, televangelist Jim Bakker settle lawsuit over ‘silver’ claims
Katie Towns/Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.
Springfield-Greene County warns new COVID-19 variant dangerous for unvaccinated
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

Crash involving semi and pick-up truck on I-44 near Laclede County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Significant traffic delays after semi, pickup truck crash on I-44 in Laclede County
Police investigate a crash involving a motorcycle on Glenstone Avenue.
Police investigate crash involving motorcycle on Glenstone Avenue in Springfield
What's behind a crazy kitten season
Leigh's Lost and Found: How the pandemic has affected kitten season in the Ozarks
LIST: Fourth of July fireworks celebrations, laws and safety tips around the Ozarks