2 Texas fugitives arrested in Mountain View, Ark.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - U.S. marshals and law enforcement arrested a couple at a Mountain View motel accused of in a home invasion, then shooting of a Texas police officer.

Acting on a tip, officers arrested Royce Wood, 43, and Tiffany Caswell, 32, Thursday morning. Both remain jailed in Stone County, Ark.

Hold for state extradition (6/24) (Stone Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Wise County, Texas Sheriff’s Office accuse the couple of a home invasion robbery on June 13. Investigators say Wood shot at a Rhome, Texas police officer on June 14. Investigators say the officer is improving and should return to duty soon.

Wood faces one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant. Caswell faces an aggravated robbery charge, accused in the home invasion.

The sheriff’s office, the Mountain View Police Department, the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and an Arkansas Department of Corrections K9 unit assisted U.S. marshals in the arrest.

