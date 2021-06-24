Charges dropped for man accused in shooting outside of Springfield nightclub in April

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a man accused in a shooting outside of a Springfield nightclub in April.

Jawaun Thompson, 23, of Coffeyville, Kan., was facing charges of assault and armed criminal action in the case. According to court records, as of Thursday, the state “dismisses [the] case without prejudice” for Thompson.

The dropped charges come nearly two months after Thompson’s defense attorney claimed he was acting in self-defense.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of April 25 outside Zan The Club on South Patton Avenue in downtown Springfield. The shooting left one person hospitalized with critical injuries.

According to court documents previously acquired by KY3, investigators say the shooting happened after an altercation with a man outside the club’s doors. Thompson said to investigators he made it clear he did not want any trouble. He told investigators he then noticed another man behind him, per court documents.

Investigators say Thompson claims he was tackled to the ground by the two men engaging in physical altercation. He says he fired the shots in self-defense, per court documents.

Officers stationed outside the night club heard the shots fired and responded immediately. They arrested Thompson without any incident. Thompson claimed during the arrest the men shot at him.

