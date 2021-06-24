Hollister, Mo. opens new police and public works building, adding safety measures & faster responses

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - After about a year of construction, a new building housing the Hollister Police Department and Hollister Public Works is complete. The building adds new safety measures and a larger space for expansion.

Hollister Police Chief Preston Schmidt says the $5.5 million building was long overdue.

“If you’ve ever been to the old police department there were several things lacking,” Hollister Police Chief, Preston Schmidt said.

Officers and dispatch can feel more secure as more enter the building.

“In our lobby there is bullet-resistant glass capable of stopping handgun and some rifle rounds,” Chief Schmidt said.

The old police department housed only one holding cell, while a former cell was used as the evidence room.

“That put us at a disadvantage with just one, here there are two,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the old training room could barely fit 12.

“At this p.d. the training rooms can hold up to 36 to 40 people,” Schmidt said.

He says that’s important because with a training room that large they can host training sessions for others.

“It’s cost saving we don’t have to travel, we don’t have to find housing, hotels for the people going to the training so we can host the training and it saves the tax payers money,” Schmidt said.

Robert Mann with Hollister Public Works said the new location allows for faster response times as well.

“It’s very centralized to the city of Hollister, easy access to wherever we need to get to,” Robert Mann said.

Mann said the building is also more secure.

“The fenced in outside, (we) don’t have to worry about all of our parts and equipment near as much,” Mann said.

Chief Schmidt said without the support from the community, this project would not have been possible.

