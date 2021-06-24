Advertisement

COVID deaths disproportionately impact Blacks, shift to younger Americans

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As COVID-19 deaths hit record lows since the early days of the pandemic, those dying are more disproportionately Black than before.

Black people account for about 12.5% of the population but more than 15% of total COVID deaths. During May, that number jumped to 19%, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The average age of people dying of the virus and its variants has shifted to younger people recently.

In May, 59% of deaths were among those under the age of 75.

“This virus is an opportunist,” said CDC Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

According to a top U.S. health official, an overwhelming number of those dying of COVID are unvaccinated.

It comes at a time when there’s been a dip in vaccinations across the country, especially among those 18 to 39 years old.

A CDC survey of that age group shows around 52% are already vaccinated or plan to be. Another 23% said they’d probably get vaccinated or were unsure. The remaining 25% reported they probably or definitely would not get vaccinated.

“Nearly every death due to COVID-19 is particularly tragic, because nearly every death, especially among adults, due to COVID-19 is at this point entirely preventable,” Walensky said.

Studies show the vaccines protect people well even against the newly circulating variants of the virus.

According to the CDC director, as long as there are those who are not vaccinated, COVID-19 will remain a threat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leading that pack is a new variant-- that has put pressure on local hospitals.
Delta COVID-19 variant dominating southwest Missouri, drawing national attention
Highs in the low 90's are forecast Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - The Heat, Humidity and Storms Remain into the Weekend
Morningside Church's property, home to televangelist Jim Bakker, is seen Friday, Aug. 14,...
Missouri attorney general, televangelist Jim Bakker settle lawsuit over ‘silver’ claims
Katie Towns/Springfield-Greene County Health Dept.
Springfield-Greene County warns new COVID-19 variant dangerous for unvaccinated
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

Data breach impacts those who take prescriptions
On Your Side: Take prescription meds? Know about this data breach
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
On Your Side: Take prescription meds? Know about this data breach
North Arkansas has seen a spike in COVID cases recently, delta virus to blame
North Arkansas health leaders seeing more Delta variant COVID-19 cases
President Joe Biden stands with a bipartisan group of senators in front of the White House on...
‘We have a deal’: Pared-down, still huge infrastructure bill