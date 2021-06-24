CoxHealth gifts former hospital in Monett, Mo. to Life 360 Community Services

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - After nearly 70 years of medical care, the former Cox Monett Hospital will soon begin serving the region in a new way. CoxHealth is gifting the facility to Life360 Community Services, which will use it to house a number of initiatives designed to benefit local residents.

“We have great affection for our former hospital and are grateful for the many lives it was able to serve throughout its history,” says Darren Bass, president of Cox Monett Hospital. “This transition is something we are very excited about, especially since it means the facility will continue to serve our friends and neighbors, and make a difference here in Monett.”

It’s expected that the former hospital will be transferred to Life360 Community Services in August. While uses are still evolving, Life360 Community Services has initial plans to utilize the facility for services related to mental health; foster care; crisis pregnancy; nutrition; youth and childcare, including an onsite preschool; employment; education; community meeting space and more.

“We are excited to partner with the Monett community to see this facility into its next chapter,” said Ted Cederblom, CEO of Life360 Community Services. “We look forward to the many partnerships that will benefit our neighbors in Monett.”

The former Cox Monett Hospital was built in 1953 and served patients until January 2021, when the current hospital was opened.

Photo: From left, Darren Bass, president of Cox Monett Hospital; Andrew Forsman, site director of Life360 Community Services in Monett; and Jeremy Hahn, executive vice president of Life360 Community Services speak at the press conference where the donation was announced.

