Deputies arrest swimmer for trespassing at closed Lindenlure access in Christian County

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The legal battle over public access at a popular river spot in Christian County took a new twist after the arrest of a swimmer on Father’s Day.

At issue is public access at a spot called Lindenlure along the Finley River. David Romano and several others sued property owners and Christian County officials for blocking the public from accessing it via Canyon Road. Property owners in the area and the county claim the road is private. Others argue the road is public.

Deputies arrested the man at the access for trespassing. They released him after a 24-hour hold. David Romano, who is fighting for access to the river at Lindenlure, says someone shared the man’s Facebook Live interaction with property owners in a Facebook group.

“If the only reason the sheriff held him for 24 hours like that was trespassing on disputed area that maybe public to begin with, it’s worrisome for us. It’s another example of the officials in this county treating average folks like dirt, really and just looking out for their friends,” said Romano.

A judge heard arguments for both sides of the public access debate at a hearing in May. Both sides submitted closing arguments. Judge Laura Johnson will make the decision.

