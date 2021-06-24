Advertisement

Fact Finders: Are COVID-19 vaccines magnetic?

The Polk County Health Department, The CDC and The Springfield-Greene County Health Department have all addressed this question.
By Paul Adler
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A number of people have concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines. We’re tackling one of those questions tonight. Can getting the vaccines make you magnetic at the site of the injection? The answer is -- NO.

The Polk County Health Department, The CDC and The Springfield-Greene County Health Department have all addressed this myth. The CDC says it very simply, COVID-19 vaccines do not contain ingredients that can produce an electromagnetic field. The agency also says all COVID-19 vaccines are free from metals like iron, nickel, cobalt, and lithium. They also do NOT contain nanowire semiconductors.

Kendra Findley with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department welcomes any vaccine questions. “I do want to hear when concerns come up, because, you know, everyone feels like this is a new vaccine and we’re fighting against a novel virus and I understand that people are concerned. And so, I feel like it’s our role to try to educate them, make sure that they’re comfortable with taking this vaccine,” says Findley.

One other thing to consider, the typical dose for a COVID-19 vaccine is a very small amount. It’s not enough to allow magnets to attach to your vaccination site even if the vaccine had been filled with magnetic metal.

If you have something you want us to investigate, email us at factfinders@ky3.com.

