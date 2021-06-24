Fact Finders: Are COVID-19 vaccines magnetic?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A number of people have concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines. We’re tackling one of those questions tonight. Can getting the vaccines make you magnetic at the site of the injection? The answer is -- NO.

The Polk County Health Department, The CDC and The Springfield-Greene County Health Department have all addressed this myth. The CDC says it very simply, COVID-19 vaccines do not contain ingredients that can produce an electromagnetic field. The agency also says all COVID-19 vaccines are free from metals like iron, nickel, cobalt, and lithium. They also do NOT contain nanowire semiconductors.

Kendra Findley with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department welcomes any vaccine questions. “I do want to hear when concerns come up, because, you know, everyone feels like this is a new vaccine and we’re fighting against a novel virus and I understand that people are concerned. And so, I feel like it’s our role to try to educate them, make sure that they’re comfortable with taking this vaccine,” says Findley.

One other thing to consider, the typical dose for a COVID-19 vaccine is a very small amount. It’s not enough to allow magnets to attach to your vaccination site even if the vaccine had been filled with magnetic metal.

