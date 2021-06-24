FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Heat, humidity, and round after round of storms

Showers and storms will be ongoing this morning for areas north of the hwy-54 corridor. Strong wind gusts and small hail will be the threat as the storms move eastward. The initial round of storms will clear out. we’ll experience afternoon warming, which will spike the heat index as a tongue of moisture moves in.

Temperatures will range from the upper 80s for areas north to 90 degrees south. The heat index will sit between 95-100 degrees thanks to the humidity.

With another round of storms moving through tonight, areas up north need to be on guard again for gusty winds and hail.

The very northern tip of the Ozarks is at slight risk for severe weather tonight. Outflow boundaries from this morning’s storms will become a player in the round of showers moving through tonight. Depending on how far south the outflow develops, we may see some of these thunderstorms inching closer to the I-44 corridor. The big story will be the heavy rainfall which could lead to some flooding. Watch the roads closely.

South of hwy-54 we’ll see dry by cloudy conditions. Tonight’s temperature dip to the 70s.

Tomorrow again we are hot and humid with the general trend of temperatures nearing 90 with a high heat index. Then we have yet another round of storms moving through for areas north. This round of storms will be very conditional based on what happens with today’s showers and thunderstorms. With the near stationary front just draped across northern Missouri, most areas will be dry south of I-70. However, if we get southward development on the tail end of the line Friday night through early Saturday, we could see more storms move into our area.

Eventually, the northern front will dip south into the Ozarks and will just sit over us for the next week, promoting a pattern of scattered rainfall for the upcoming 7 days. This will also contribute to cooler temperatures this week, mainly in the 80s.