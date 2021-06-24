Advertisement

Ground breaking ceremony for new medical campus in Lebanon, Mo.

By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The community of Lebanon will soon get a new medical campus from Lake Regional Health System.

“We are here for Lebanon, and we are here to stay,” said Dane Henry, CEO of Lake Regional Health System.

The new campus will better allow for residents to get care close to home.

”This is a big deal from the standpoint of we will be able to do our testing here, patients will be able to get care here. Lebanon is a growing area in need of progress in healthcare,” said Dan Johnson, Nurse Practitioner for Lake Regional Health Systems.

One thing that will be able to happen at this campus is getting some diagnostic testing services.

”We will be able to do C.A.T scans, ultrasounds, specialty care, advance diagnostic testing will be available here,” said Johnson.

The CEO of Lake Regional Health System says this has been one of his missions.

”This project and what it means not just to your community, but to Lake Regional Health Systems, I don’t know if I can express that, I honestly don’t know if I can say that,” said Henry.

Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr says the city is happy to welcome this new campus.

”Having extra, having more, benefit and fulfilling the community with their healthcare needs and fulfilling their needs, we are excited about the opportunities Lake regional will bring and the overall health of the community,” said Mayor Carr.

The opening of the campus will likely be in 18 months.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

