Missouri governor not convinced longtime inmate is innocent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he’s not sure inmate Kevin Strickland is innocent, even though prosecutors have said he didn’t commit a triple murder that has kept him in prison for four decades.

Parson told KSHB-TV that he has looked at Strickland’s case several times. But he said the “bottom line” is that no court has found Strickland innocent of a triple murder in Kansas City in 1978.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, federal prosecutors, a Jackson County judge and prosecutors who convicted Strickland have said he deserves to be exonerated.

The governor said he will “more than likely” sign legislation that would give Strickland an avenue toward release.

