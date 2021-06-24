Advertisement

Missouri governor not convinced longtime inmate is innocent

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the...
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials wrote that state lawmakers went too far with the law and noted that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause. In response, Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a defiant letter stating that they still plan to enforce the new law. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he’s not sure inmate Kevin Strickland is innocent, even though prosecutors have said he didn’t commit a triple murder that has kept him in prison for four decades.

Parson told KSHB-TV that he has looked at Strickland’s case several times. But he said the “bottom line” is that no court has found Strickland innocent of a triple murder in Kansas City in 1978.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, federal prosecutors, a Jackson County judge and prosecutors who convicted Strickland have said he deserves to be exonerated.

The governor said he will “more than likely” sign legislation that would give Strickland an avenue toward release.

