Multi-year, multi-state manhunt ends with capture of fugitive wanted on charges in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive in Iowa wanted on federal charges out of Springfield.

U.S. Marshals sought Untavious Davenport, 39, of Chicago, on charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

A federal grand jury in Springfield indicted Davenport in June 2020 after an extensive investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Following his indictment, the U.S. Marshals Service joined the hunt for Davenport. Deputy marshals quickly learned Davenport fled Missouri for Chicago where he successfully eluded capture for several months. The Chicago Strike Force, a multi-agency organization under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF), joined the hunt for Davenport along with U.S. Marshals Service investigators in Chicago and Iowa. In June 2021, Marshals tracked Davenport to a rural location near Zwingle, Iowa. On June 23, a combined team of Deputy U.S. Marshals from Missouri, Iowa and Illinois, along with the Dubuque Drug Task Force located and arrested Davenport without incident.

Davenport remains in federal custody pending extradition to Missouri.

“Davenport’s arrest resulted from the combined efforts of talented investigators across three states,” said Mark James, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Missouri, “Davenport will now face the justice he’s fled for so long.”

The U.S. Marshals Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force—Springfield Division, partners with members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, the Springfield Police Department, and the Billings Police Department.

