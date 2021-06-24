Oregon County deputies locate car of man reported missing from Iowa

ALTON, Mo. (KY3) - Oregon County deputies located the car of a man reported missing from Iowa.

Police in Cedar Rapids say Aaron Wilcox disappeared nearly two months ago.

Deputies say they found Wilcox’s car at the Riverton Baptist Church near the intersection of State Highways 160 and State Highway Y on Sunday, June 20.

Deputies ask if anyone has seen Wilcox, contact the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office at 417-778-7888.

