Oregon County deputies locate car of man reported missing from Iowa

Police in Cedar Rapids say Aaron Wilcox disappeared nearly two months ago.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALTON, Mo. (KY3) - Oregon County deputies located the car of a man reported missing from Iowa.

Deputies say they found Wilcox’s car at the Riverton Baptist Church near the intersection of State Highways 160 and State Highway Y on Sunday, June 20.

Deputies ask if anyone has seen Wilcox, contact the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office at 417-778-7888.

