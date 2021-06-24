Advertisement

Police investigate crash involving motorcycle on Glenstone Avenue in Springfield

Police investigate a crash involving a motorcycle on Glenstone Avenue.
Police investigate a crash involving a motorcycle on Glenstone Avenue.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Springfield.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Glenstone Avenue near Sunshine Street.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries or how many people were involved. Traffic delays have been reported in the area, and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

Details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

