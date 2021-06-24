Police investigate crash involving motorcycle on Glenstone Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Springfield.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Glenstone Avenue near Sunshine Street.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries or how many people were involved. Traffic delays have been reported in the area, and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

Details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.