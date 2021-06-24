Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports highest daily total of COVID-19 cases since mid-January

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Daily cases of COVID-19 in the Springfield-Greene County area spiked again Thursday.

Health leaders reported 153 new daily cases. The daily total is the highest since January 13.

Cases remain below their winter highs in southwestern Missouri, but the trajectory is steeper than in previous surges. Health leaders blame the recent surge on the Delta variant. The mutant version accounts more than 20% of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S., doubling in just two weeks, the Center Disease Control said this week. The Delta variant is responsible for half of new cases across a swath that includes Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

Many counties in southwest Missouri have also reported spikes this week. Several Arkansas counties have reported increases in cases this week too.

Health leaders continue to push the COVID-19 vaccine to stop the spread. Just under 38% of Greene County is vaccinated for the virus. As of Wednesday, 65.6% of Americans age 18 and older had received at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. The figure is expected to be over 67% by July 4.

