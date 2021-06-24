Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Caprese Pasta

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chef Nicole shares a pasta that’s perfect for a backyard bash.

Caprese Pasta

2 cups of cooked chopped chicken

1 cup cherry tomatoes halved

1/2 cup pearled fresh mozzarella

3 Tbsp basil pesto

1 Tbsp olive oil

3 fresh basil leaves chopped

2 Tbsp shaved parmesan

8 oz(dry) cooked linguini noodles

1 tbsp chopped garlic

In a large skillet on medium heat at olive oil, garlic and halved tomatoes. Saute for one minute or until tomatoes start to blister. Add pesto and chicken and toss to coat. Add pasta and cook until ingredients are all combined and warmed through. Add pearled mozzarella, toss and immediately place on serving plates. Top with parmesan and fresh chopped basil.

Recipe serves four.

