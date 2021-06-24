TRAFFIC ALERT: Significant traffic delays after semi, pickup truck crash on I-44 in Laclede County
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving a semi-trailer and a pickup truck on Interstate 44 has caused significant traffic delays Thursday afternoon in Laclede County.
MoDOT says the westbound lanes at mile marker 145 are closed due to the crash. Crews on the scene report that traffic is backed up 5 to 7 miles.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. MoDOT has activated the following detour route for westbound travelers:
Take Exit 150, then travel north on Route 7, and south on Route 133 back to Interstate 44.
It’s unknown if there are any injuries in the crash. Details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.
